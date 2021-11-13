ZINC Hits Market Cap of $52,630.69 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $52,630.69 and approximately $52.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00224988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00088887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

