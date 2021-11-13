Zacks: Analysts Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

Shares of QRVO traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.50. 1,267,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,945. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $141.80 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.99.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after buying an additional 188,751 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $1,320,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $93,205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 157.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

