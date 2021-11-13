Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.62. The stock had a trading volume of 697,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,377. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.28 and its 200 day moving average is $161.59. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.65 and a fifty-two week high of $187.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

