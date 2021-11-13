$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8,084.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 6.7% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,949. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.11. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

