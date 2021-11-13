NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Earnings Results

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. NICE updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.430-$6.530 EPS.

NICE stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.72. 557,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,393. NICE has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $319.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

