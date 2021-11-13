iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Announces Earnings Results

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Shares of ITOS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.21. 403,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,132. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

ITOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 401,872 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,857 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

