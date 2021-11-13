UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Trading Up 0.8%

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) shares were up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

