Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Shares Down 3.7%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

About Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK)

Qualstar Corp. engages in the manufacture and trade of data storage systems. It operates through the Power Supplies and Data Storage segment. The Power Supplies segment designs, produces, and distributes power supplies used to convert alternating current line voltage to direct current voltages of electronic equipment.

