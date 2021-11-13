Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) were down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.57. Approximately 637 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

