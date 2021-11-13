Zacks: Analysts Expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will post $25.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.10 million. Kura Sushi USA posted sales of $9.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $117.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $118.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.45 million, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $155.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRUS shares. William Blair started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $16.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.94. 394,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,437. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $676.06 million, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

