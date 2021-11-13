Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post $117.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $117.50 million. Workiva posted sales of $93.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $439.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $440.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $529.10 million, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $531.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workiva.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Workiva stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.14. The stock had a trading volume of 272,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.43 and a beta of 1.40. Workiva has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $173.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.51.

In other Workiva news, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $1,092,729.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,622 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,438 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 3,381.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

