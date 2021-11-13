Zacks: Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post sales of $130.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the highest is $137.96 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $84.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $469.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.50 million to $479.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $530.91 million, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $547.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

EPR stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. 349,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,122. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $113,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.