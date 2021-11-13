Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0668 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $65,309.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,746,705 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

