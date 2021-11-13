NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. NeoGames updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NGMS stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. 104,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,507. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeoGames stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 184.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

