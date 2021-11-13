United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.95) earnings per share.

NASDAQ UIHC traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 368,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,076. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $216.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UIHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Michael Hogan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad Martz bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 195,852 shares of company stock worth $643,395. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of United Insurance worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

