Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$835 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.900-$4.950 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. 2,319,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

