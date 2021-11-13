Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luminar Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LAZR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 7,443,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luminar Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Luminar Technologies worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAZR. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

