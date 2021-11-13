NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.75 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 371,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 0.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

