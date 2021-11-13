$163.27 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to announce sales of $163.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.04 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $59.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $531.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $506.73 million to $560.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $782.30 million, with estimates ranging from $729.61 million to $846.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.79. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

