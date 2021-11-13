Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Shares Down 0.9%

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48). 580,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 528,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £426.72 million and a PE ratio of 8.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Company Profile (LON:ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

