Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) traded up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.41. 321,362 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 265,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

