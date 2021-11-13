Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to announce $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.86. 560,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,309. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.