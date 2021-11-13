MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) shares rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 960 ($12.54) and last traded at GBX 940 ($12.28). Approximately 105,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 184,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 886 ($11.58).

The firm has a market capitalization of £947.18 million and a PE ratio of -58.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 952.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 951.58.

About MaxCyte (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

