PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Trading Up 32.6%

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR)’s share price was up 32.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm has a market cap of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

Get PASSUR Aerospace alerts:

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.25%.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.