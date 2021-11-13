Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to Strong Sell

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 870,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.06 and a beta of 0.97. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,068,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 240,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.