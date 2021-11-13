Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RXRX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 826,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,233. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXRX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

