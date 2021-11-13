SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 81.03% and a negative net margin of 1,785.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SNES remained flat at $$1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Jacob Steven Leach purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

