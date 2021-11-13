Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HOWL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,140. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

