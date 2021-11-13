Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target at $17.33

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOLD. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and sold 163,311 shares worth $1,817,811. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

FOLD traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,228. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

