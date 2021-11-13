Brokerages Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Target Price at $128.31

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.31.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.80. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.