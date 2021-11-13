Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $1.79 on Exchanges

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00002814 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $219.60 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 122,344,376 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

