Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Everspin Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.080 EPS.

Shares of MRAM stock traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 92,605,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.62. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

