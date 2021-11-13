Pallapay Reaches Market Cap of $16.72 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Pallapay has a total market cap of $16.72 million and approximately $597,606.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pallapay has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,638,906.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79799577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00098760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.29 or 0.07222357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.35 or 1.00110731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 275,101,006 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

