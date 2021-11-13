Aurora (AOA) Trading 47.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $33.68 million and $603,010.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.68 or 0.00354162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00224855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00089612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AOAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.