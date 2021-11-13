Analysts Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Yelp posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.53.

YELP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 315,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Yelp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Yelp by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Yelp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Yelp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

