$402.17 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report $402.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $392.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $264.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.95.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,619 shares of company stock worth $21,104,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 113.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 24.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $251.62. 1,599,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,001. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.80, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $254.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.10.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

