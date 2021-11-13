Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $10.10. 2,139,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. Honest has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at about $4,229,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

