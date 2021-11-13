Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $177.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.38. 1,613,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,984. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.70. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $130.26 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.