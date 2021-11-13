Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.44. 213,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,785. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,594 shares of company stock worth $506,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

