Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.51 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

FTNT traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.17. 581,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,386. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $113.95 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.06, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.09.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

