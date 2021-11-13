Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.

IDN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,595. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.39 million, a PE ratio of -210.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

IDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intellicheck stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Intellicheck worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

