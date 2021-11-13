Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $647 million-$648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.010-$0.000 EPS.

NYSE:NET traded up $8.50 on Friday, reaching $204.76. 2,142,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,409. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of -292.51 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.97.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total transaction of $4,086,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 861,790 shares of company stock valued at $121,887,243. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

