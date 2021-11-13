Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0880 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $298.13 million and $46.45 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.29 or 0.00329482 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00158600 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00101550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005159 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 84.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

