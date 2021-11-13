ContentBox Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $850,389.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00019687 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00239934 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001062 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

