Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Grid Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 657,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,446. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -211.04 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,184. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $256,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $101,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 365,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

