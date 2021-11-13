Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Usio by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Usio by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.