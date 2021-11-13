Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Sells $135,187.30 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48.

VIAV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 2,018,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,417. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $21,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after buying an additional 1,174,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,204 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 849,131 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 437,159 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

