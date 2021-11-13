Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 25,495 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $2,833,514.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $2,871,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,188 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $739,651.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.88. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 105.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $73,013,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Natera by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in Natera by 29.7% during the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 51,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Natera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,176,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Natera by 9.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.