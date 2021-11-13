Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. 804,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,200. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

