Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.
Shares of SPPI remained flat at $$2.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
